Stock Market Live: Nifty Snaps Winning Streak. What Next? | Markets With Santo & CJ

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Nifty and Sensex look halt an eight-day long winning streak ahead of crucial economic data in the US. Watch as Santo & CJ discuss what lies ahead for the market next week plus their thoughts on Paytm, Navneet Education and Endurance Tech.

