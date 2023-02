business Stock Market Live: Nifty skids below 17,700; All sectors in red led by PSU banks |Mid-day Mood Check Nifty slumps below 17,650 and the Sensex slides over 600 points as selloff accelerates on Dalal Street! All sectors are trading in the red but the main culprit is the PSU banking index that is down over 2% in trade. Adani Group stocks dominate the losers’ list. Mid and snallcaps are also bleeding in trade. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka to know about all the market action this Wednesday afternoon.