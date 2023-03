business Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex trade flat amid volatility | Bajaj Auto, EIH & Max Health in focus Indian equities opened weak, tracking a slide in global equities after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at further rate hikes. The benchmark indices managed to erase losses in the first half of the trading session. IT and metal stocks took a major beating in the trade today. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in the Indian markets. Bajaj Auto, EIH, Max Health & Kirloskar Industries are also on the radar.