    Stock Market Live: Nifty plunges below 17,600; Adani shares tank, Auto stocks resilient | Closing Bell

    It is mayhem on Dalal Street for the second day running, with today’s fall being sharper than the one seen on Thursday. Adani shares are in the line of the fire following the Hindenburg report accusing the group of serious irregularities. Catch Yatin Mota and Santo discuss where the markets are headed from here. Stocks in focus are Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.

    first published: Jan 27, 2023 03:29 pm

