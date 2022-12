business Stock Market Live: Nifty near 18600, PSU banks rally; Paytm in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty builds on opening gains as it trades near the 18600 mark. PSU Banks are among the top sectoral movers. Nifty IT snaps its losing streak after several sessions of losses. Among stocks in news - Tata Motors gains as it gets nod to sell stake in Tata Tech via IPO , Dalmia Bharat Cement falls after it inks deal to buy JP Assoc’s cement assets and Paytm gains ahead of board decision on buyback. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more.