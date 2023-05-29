English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    business

    Stock market live | Nifty just shy of 18,500 mark: ICICI Bank, Lupin & Sun Pharma in focus | Opening Bell

    Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Monday, buoyed by a weekend deal by U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy to suspend the government's debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate and angst for investors. Meanwhile, benchmark indices off to a good start for the June series, with Nifty just shy of the 18,500 mark. Now, there's potential for further upward movement - will the Nifty surge to new 2023 highs? Also on the show, stocks in focus: ICICI Bank, Lupin, Sun Pharma and BHEL. Watch Stacy Pereira, Moneycontrol in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Catalyst Wealth.

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:17 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows