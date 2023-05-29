business Stock market live | Nifty just shy of 18,500 mark: ICICI Bank, Lupin & Sun Pharma in focus | Opening Bell Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Monday, buoyed by a weekend deal by U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy to suspend the government's debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate and angst for investors. Meanwhile, benchmark indices off to a good start for the June series, with Nifty just shy of the 18,500 mark. Now, there's potential for further upward movement - will the Nifty surge to new 2023 highs? Also on the show, stocks in focus: ICICI Bank, Lupin, Sun Pharma and BHEL. Watch Stacy Pereira, Moneycontrol in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Catalyst Wealth.