Stock Market Live: Nifty inching back towards 18,000; will the gains sustain? | Closing Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
Frontline shares make a strong comeback, but is the market out of the woods yet? Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota discuss. Stocks in focus are L&T technology Services, MCX, Tata Motors and Gujarat Gas
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 13, 2023 03:31 pm