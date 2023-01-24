English
    Stock Market Live: Nifty fails to hold 18,200 amid signs of fatigue; autos race ahead | Closing Bell

    Bulls clearly showing signs of fatigue as the Nifty fails to hold on to the 18,200-mark. Strong earnings from banks fails to attract fresh buyers. Infact, Axis Bank is the top loser on the index today. But the auto pack is charged up as Maruti's Q3 profit doubles on a YoY basis. Watch Santo and Yatin discuss the market setup and also discuss stocks like SBI Card and Sun TV. Also find out what the defence sector is expecting from the Budget.

    first published: Jan 24, 2023 03:31 pm

