business Stock Market Live: Nifty back in the red | CEAT, RVNL & MCX in focus | Closing Bell Indian markets took a beating in trade today. Nifty slipped below the 17,350 mark and Sensex tumbled by 500 points. The Realty index is bucking the trend while IT drags. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in the market and discuss pockets of opportunity amid a sea of red. CEAT, Dr Lal Pathlab RVNL & MCX are also on the radar