 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessEarnings

Stock Market Live: Metal stocks shine on the first trading day of 2023 | Closing Bell

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

Metals stocks are in focus on Closing Bell today as the Nifty Metal index is up 2.4%, and 14 out of 15 stocks are trading higher. Santosh Nair and Moneycontrol Pro's Nandish Shah decode the rally.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #marketslive #metal #Moneycontrol #stockmarket #stocks #video
first published: Jan 2, 2023 03:04 pm