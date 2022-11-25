business Stock Market Live: Is HDFC bank primed for strong end to FY23? | Markets With Santo & CJ HDFC Bank has sharply underperformed Nifty Bank and its peers in 2022 but CJ believes the next 5 months could see the stock reverse its underperformance. Santo, on the other hand, remains cautious. Watch the duo debate HDFC Bank's outlook plus share their thoughts on CONCOR, Muthoot Finance and IEX.