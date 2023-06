business Stock Market Live: Indian equity stocks march toward record with no fear | Opening Bell The Nifty 50 snapped a three-day winning streak, and witnessed its lowest close in the last three trading sessions. Despite the drop during the weekly options expiry session, the Nifty 50 is still higher by 125 points for the week. The index has to close above 18,563 to ensure a weekly advance. In case that does happen, it will be the fourth straight weekly gain for the Nifty 50. The Midcap index made another record high on Thursday and even crossed the 35,000 mark on an intraday basis. Stocks that need to be watched out for include IKIO Lighting IPO, Natco Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Titagarh Wagons, Ramakrishna Forgings amongst others.