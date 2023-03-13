business Stock Market Live: Decoding the impact of SVB crisis on Indian equities | Opening Bell Indian equities market saw a massive selloff in the last trading session with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Nickey Mirchandani decodes the impact of the biggest banking failure after the global financial crisis of 2008 on the Indian equities market, especially on banking and new-age companies, with Deven Choksey, promoter of KRChoksey Group. On the show we discuss Adani’s increasing equity in Ambuja financing, promoter’s buying additional stake in TCI express, RBI extending time for divestment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by ICICI Bank & Yes Bank's RBI mandated 3-year lockin ends today with our technical expert Gautam Shah from Goldilocks Premium Research. Catch the news & cues that will impact your trading on the opening bell