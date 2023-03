business Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices rally in trade | Adani Port, Cipla & GAIL in focus| Closing Bell The massive stake sale in Adani group has finally brought the bulls back on Dalal Street. Sensex rallied over 1,000 points on intra-day while Nifty topped 17,600-mark. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the rally seen in Indian markets today. Adani Port, Cipla, Alembic Pharma & GAIL are also on the radar.