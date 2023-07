business SGX Nifty gets rebranded as Gift Nifty | How will this impact F&O trade in India? The SGX Nifty has now transitioned to the Gift Nifty Index. This means that all futures trading on the SGX Nifty will be routed through Gift Nifty. There is already an Open Interest of $9.5 billion and GIfty Nifty is likely to see an average daily volume of $1.5-2 billion. Unfortunately, Gift Nifty will not be accessible for Indian retail investors. Who then can trade here? Watch this video to find out.