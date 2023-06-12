business Sensex, Nifty trade higher | HDFC AMC and KEC International | Closing Bell Indian shares held firm on Monday as investors awaited directions from key central bank meetings in a data-heavy week, starting with the domestic retail inflation reading later in the day. The midcap index mirrored its larger peers, rising 0.3%, while the smallcap stocks added 0.6%. Investors await domestic retail inflation data, due post-market hours on Monday. India's inflation likely cooled to a 20-month low of 4.42% in May as food price rises slowed further, drawing closer to the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4%, a Reuters poll of economists found. Sentiments remain weak after the surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada last week, raising fears that the U.S. The Federal Reserve could also remain hawkish at its meeting later this week, Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities said. The benchmark Nifty 50 is seeing strong resistance at 18,500 levels, two analysts said. Global equities advanced on rising odds of a Fed rate pause. Yatin Mota and Santosh Nair discuss the newsmakers on their radar including HDFC AMC and KEC International among others only on closing bell.