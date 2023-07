business Senco Gold IPO open for subscription: Here's everything you need to know Senco Gold, a retail jewellery maker, is tapping the primary market today with an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 405 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh equity issue of up to Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 135 crore. The price band for the shares is set between Rs 301 and Rs 317 per share. Watch here to know more