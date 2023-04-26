 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsVideosBusinessEarnings

Raw Sugar sweetens to 11-year high | Global export plunges | Commodities Live

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

Sugar production beholds its first major decline in a decade due to adverse weather disruptions. Catch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Commodities #sugar #sugaroutput #video
first published: Apr 26, 2023 01:08 pm