business Proposal to ban diesel cars by 2027: What’s the need? Central Govt yet to accept the suggestion The Energy Transition Advisory Committee (ETAC), headed by former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor has submitted a report recommending that India should ban the use of diesel-powered four-wheelers by 2027 in cities with over 10 lakh population and switch to electric and gas-fuelled vehicles. But why? Watch to find out.