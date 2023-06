business NSE Shifts Nifty bank futures & options expiry day to Friday; decoding the impact | NSE Vs BSE The NSE has changed the expiry for Bank Nifty Futures and Options (F&O) to Friday instead of Thursday. This will come into effect from 7th July. So now, there is the Nifty Financial expiry on Tuesday, Nifty Midcap Select on Wednesday, Nifty 50 on Thursday and Bank Nifty on Friday. The NSE’s latest move will be a blow to BSE’s recently launched weekly options contracts in the Sensex and Bankex contracts, which have a Friday expiry. Will NSE's move hurt BSE's F&O gameplan?