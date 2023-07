business ‘Non-human biologics’, Former Air Force Intelligence Officers’ Testimony On Aliens, UFOs The US is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified to Congress. The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of a cover up. In a statement, the Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.” The statement did not address UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects. Watch to know what transpired at the hearing.