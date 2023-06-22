business Nifty still waits for new high; IT & Pharma top losers | Lupin, Delhivery in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Indices slip to day's low with the Nifty trading around 18,800; Delhivery, Adani Enterprises are the most active stocks today. HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, M&M, Eicher Motors and Divis Labs are among the major gainers on the Nifty. Selling is seen in the IT, FMCG, pharma and PSU bank, while Nifty metal index up 0.5%. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the buzzers in today's trading session.