English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Nifty still waits for new high; IT & Pharma top losers | Lupin, Delhivery in focus | Mid-day Mood Check

    Indices slip to day's low with the Nifty trading around 18,800; Delhivery, Adani Enterprises are the most active stocks today. HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, M&M, Eicher Motors and Divis Labs are among the major gainers on the Nifty. Selling is seen in the IT, FMCG, pharma and PSU bank, while Nifty metal index up 0.5%. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the buzzers in today's trading session.

    first published: Jun 22, 2023 12:53 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows