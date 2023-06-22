business Nifty slips below 18,800 after coming close to record high | JSW Energy & Lupin in focus| Closing Bell Benchmark indices fell in early trade on Thursday, facing heavy volatility, amid emergence of profit-taking and negative trend in the US markets. Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made investors cautious. From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Power Grid, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were the biggest laggards. Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Maruti, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul quoted in the green, while Tokyo traded lower. The US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including JSW Energy & Lupin among others only on Closing Bell.