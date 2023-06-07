business Nifty set for higher open; Will the midcap party last? Adani Stocks, Torrent Power, GMR in focus Nifty staged a smart comeback at the fag end of the trading session to edge back near 18,600. This morning SGX Nifty is hinting at a positive start as it trades above the 18,700 mark. Overnight cues from Wall Street are also supportive. Will the Nifty manage to conquer 18,700 mark today? Meanwhile the Midcap party continues with the index on a continued uptrend. Will this party last and what are the best themes in the Midcap universe now? Also stocks in the spotlight Coal India, Adani Group, Torrent Power. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mutual Fund and Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.