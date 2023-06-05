business Nifty set for higher open; FII flows at 9-month high| Tech Mah & SBI Life in focus | OPEC+ outcome Nifty snapped a 2-day losing streak on Friday. Auto and metal stocks supported gains, while IT and oil & gas stocks underperformed. Lots of action seen in the broader markets as the Midcap index hit a fresh record in Friday’s session. Meanwhile, FPI investment hit a 9-month high at a little over Rs 43,800 cr in May on strong domestic macro-outlook. All eyes will be on the RBI policy outcome on Thursday as the MPC kicks off its 3-day meet tomorrow. Also, street is keenly watching out for OPEC+ meet outcome on oil production. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Peter Mcguire, CEO, XM Australia on the crucial meeting of oil producing nations. Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities also joins in and shares some trading strategies for the day and decodes the chart setup for Nifty, Nifty Bank and stocks like SBI Life, Wipro, Tech Mahindra. Watch!