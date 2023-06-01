business Nifty, Sensex off day’s low; Autos, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty is hovering around the 18,550 mark amid volatility on expiry day. Broader markets is where all the action is given the outperformance by Mid and small-cap indices. Apollo Hospitals, Divi's Lab, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, and HUL are among the top gainers, while Coal India, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, and Maruti are under selling pressure today. India's Q4 GDP expanded by 6.1%, and FY23 GDP grew by 7.2% YoY, beating govt projection of 7%. The manufacturing sector showed strength, with the May manufacturing PMI reaching a 31-month high at 58.7. May auto sales figures are trickling in with Bajaj Auto reporting 29% rise in sales, while Escorts Kubota saw an 8.9% sales increase on a YoY basis. Coal India under selling pressure as the government initiates an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to 3% stake. K Krithivasan takes charge as CEO of TCS from today. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!