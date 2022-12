business Nifty recoups losses; PSU banks, consumer durables top gainers | Mid-day Mood Check | Market Live Markets recoups losses after a wobbly start. The index is back above the 18,100 mark led by strength in PSU banks and consumer durables. However, IT, metals and pharma are under pressure. Catch this mid-day market mood check to know more about the gainers and losers in today’s session.