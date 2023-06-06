English
    Nifty near day's low; IT stocks worst hit; autos race ahead, cement abuzz | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty below the 18,600 mark. Mid & smallcaps fall in tandem. Ultratech, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank among the Nifty top gainers and Tech Mah, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech & Wipro among the Nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!

    first published: Jun 6, 2023 12:35 pm

