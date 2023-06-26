English
    Nifty fails to defend 18,700 | ICICI Sec & Voltas in focus | Closing Bell

    Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading with minor cuts amid volatility, as the markets entered the final hour of trade on Monday. Losses in oil, gas and financial shares are dragging the indices lower, while, on the other hand, auto and FMCG stocks are supporting the indices and limiting the downside. Nandita Khemka and Santosh Nair discuss the newsmakers on their radar including ICICI Securities and Voltas, among others, only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Jun 26, 2023 03:42 pm

