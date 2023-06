business Nifty back above 18,700; IT & metals gain | HDFC AMC, Timken & IIFL Sec in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty claws Back from day’s low to reclaim 18700. IT, metals & realty among top gainers and banks extend losses . HDFC Life, HCL Tech, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors among the top Nifty gainers. Bajaj twins, M&M, UltraTech, Sun Pharma among the top Nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandia Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!