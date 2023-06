business Nifty around 18,500; midcaps on a high | Hero, Infy, AB Capital in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty holds 18,500 amid volatility. The Nifty Midcap index reached an all-time high, while the smallcap index gains nearly a percent. Among the sectors, realty and PSU banks are the top gainers. However, the IT and energy sectors are under pressure today. Hero MotoCorp is the top gainer on the Nifty after strong sales figures for the month of May. The top gainers on the Nifty include Hindalco, Titan, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Adani Ports. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Infosys, Eicher, HCL Tech, HDFC Life, and TCS. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!