New age companies to be in focus | Opening Bell

    Domestic stock indices expected to turn cautious start on Thursday after closing at record levels on Wednesday. Wall Street continued its downward slide after the Fed Chair maintained his hawkish tone. Asian markets are also sluggish in the morning session of Thursday. Stocks To Be Watched include HDFC AMC, Delhivery, NMDC, Shriram Finance amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Head - Derivatives & Technical Research and Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research

    first published: Jun 22, 2023 09:13 am

