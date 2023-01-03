 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at leadership summit: Shaping India's future through innovation | LIVE

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's India Visit. He speaks on sharping India's future through innovation. Watch his address as he speaks live at the leadership summit.

TAGS: #Business #innovation #Leadership Summit #Satya Nadella #video
first published: Jan 3, 2023 09:55 am