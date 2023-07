business Maruti shares hit Rs 10,000; Buy, sell or hold? Marico & JSW Steel in focus| FOMC Minutes Decoded Indian equity markets cooled off after a five-day record setting rally. Nifty shut shop around that 19,400 mark but this morning the GIFT Nifty is hinting at a subdued start amid negative global cues. Minutes of the Fed’s June meeting show that members were divided over June rate pause and the Fed could look at additional tightening at coming meetings. Lots of stocks to watch out for – Maruti shares hit the Rs 10,000 milestone yesterday, should you buy, sell or hold? Marico in focus after Q1 update hints at a drop in revenue. Meanwhile, JSW Steel, Piramal Enterprises, Thomas Cook are some of the other stocks to watch out for. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Peter Cardillo, Spartan Capital Securities and Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One.