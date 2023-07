business Markets on a high: Can the rally continue? Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC decodes LIVE Stock Markets have been at all-time highs for the last few weeks, even though Nifty snapped a 4-week winning streak on Friday. Can the rally continue - or is consolidation in store? We speak to Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited - watch!