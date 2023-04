business Markets LIVE: Nifty Ends Truncated Week Flat | Infosys, Nippon Life & Ashok Ley In Focus| Closing Bell After a tepid show by TCS, can Infosys revitalise the markets? I.T. stocks were among the biggest laggards in trade today, dragging Nifty & Sensex down. Realty stocks lead sectoral performers. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the trading session today ahead of Infosys Q4 results. Nippon Life & Ashok Leyland are also on the radar.