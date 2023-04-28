business Markets Live: IT cos continue to disappoint | Buybacks to be a saviour? | Opening Bell A slew of IT companies reported either a miss in their earnings or muted growth outlook, although Wipro’s buyback announcement may come as a bit of a breather. A downgrade is coming in for Laurus Labs. The initiation Report on Hindalco may keep metal companies in focus. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Amit Jeswani, Founder, CIO – Stallion Asset and Hemen Kapadia, KR Choksey Securities on Opening Bell