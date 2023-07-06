English
    Markets extend record run; thrilling Thursday as Nifty hits 19,500; Marico & Bajaj Auto in focus| Closing Bell

    Markets resumd record run, Nifty hit 19,500 on July 6. Nifty, Sensex hit fresh record. Realty, Auto & Energy top movers; FMCG, IT under pressure. Watch Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Marico & Bajaj Auto Finance among others only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Jul 6, 2023 03:40 pm

