business Market Rally: Sensex, Nifty experience gains; TVS Motor, Page Industries in focus | Closing Bell Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day's rally on Friday amid buying in index major Reliance Industries, fresh foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets. From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Titan and State Bank of India were among the major gainers. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including TVS Motor, Page Industries only on closing bell.