business Market Live: Will Nifty Snap 8-Day Losing Streak? | LNG Price Hike, Tata-Bisleri Deal In Focus Global cues hint at a mildly negative start for the Indian market. Will the markets reverse the downward trend today? ATF price cut; LNG price hike, Tata group’s stalled deal with Bisleri, HDFC, Federal Bank in focus. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Amar Singh from Angel One and Gautam Duggad from MOSL to discuss news and cues that will impact the trading session today on the Opening Bell.