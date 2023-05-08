business Market Live: Will Nifty recover from Friday’s selloff? Adani stocks, Britannia & Paytm in focus The Nifty was back in the negative zone for the year after the selloff on May 5. Can the bulls stage a comeback this week? We discuss the market cues and the levels to watch out for on the Nifty and Nifty Bank with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Stocks in the spotlight today are Britannia, Coal India, Blue Dart, Adani group shares and AB Fashion. Paytm narrowed losses sharply to Rs 168 crore in Q4 while clocking an over 50 percent jump in revenue. Should you buy, sell or hold? We discuss with Vinit Bolinjkar, Head Of Research, Ventura Securities. Watch!