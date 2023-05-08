English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Market Live: Will Nifty recover from Friday’s selloff? Adani stocks, Britannia & Paytm in focus

    The Nifty was back in the negative zone for the year after the selloff on May 5. Can the bulls stage a comeback this week? We discuss the market cues and the levels to watch out for on the Nifty and Nifty Bank with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Stocks in the spotlight today are Britannia, Coal India, Blue Dart, Adani group shares and AB Fashion. Paytm narrowed losses sharply to Rs 168 crore in Q4 while clocking an over 50 percent jump in revenue. Should you buy, sell or hold? We discuss with Vinit Bolinjkar, Head Of Research, Ventura Securities. Watch!

    first published: May 8, 2023 08:37 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows