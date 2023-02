business Market Live: Will Nifty rebound on expiry? | FOMC minutes signal more hikes | Hero in focus Sensex and Nifty clocked their biggest single-day fall in two months. Sensex ended below the 60,000 mark, while the Nifty shut shop below 200-DMA. PSU banks and metals were the biggest laggards yesterday. What should you expect on the expiry day? We decode the technicals with Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan. We also touch base with Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital on the US fed’s future rate hike path after the release of the minutes of FOMC’s December meeting. Watch!