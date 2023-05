business Market Live: US Fed signals pause after 25 bps rate hike | Titan, HDFC, Hero Moto & Dabur in focus Nifty may open lower amid subdued global cues. US Fed hikes rates by 25 bps and hints at a pause here on but Wall Street slips on contagion fears as reports suggest Pacwest may be weighing options for a sale. The SGX Nifty is hinting at a mildly negative start after the weakness on Wall Street overnight. We decode the implications of the Fed policy with Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer. We also discuss the cues for trade and stocks like Titan, Hero, Dabur with Osho Krishan of Angel One. Watch!