English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Market Live: Time to buy SBI post strong Q4? Street verdict on ITC; IndiGo, USL & Zomato in focus

    Nifty clocked a 3-day losing streak to end below the 18,200 mark yet again. Key indices succumbed to selling pressure dragged by Divi’s Lab, SBI & ITC in late trade. Will the index manage to stage a comeback today? What’s the street verdict on both the stocks post Q4 earnings and why did SBI shares come under pressure after declaring the numbers? Neha Dave of Moneycontrol Pro decodes the way forward for the stock. We discuss the cues for trade and a whole host of stocks like IndiGo, United Spirits, Zomato etc with Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader. Watch!

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:43 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows