business Market Live: Time to buy SBI post strong Q4? Street verdict on ITC; IndiGo, USL & Zomato in focus Nifty clocked a 3-day losing streak to end below the 18,200 mark yet again. Key indices succumbed to selling pressure dragged by Divi’s Lab, SBI & ITC in late trade. Will the index manage to stage a comeback today? What’s the street verdict on both the stocks post Q4 earnings and why did SBI shares come under pressure after declaring the numbers? Neha Dave of Moneycontrol Pro decodes the way forward for the stock. We discuss the cues for trade and a whole host of stocks like IndiGo, United Spirits, Zomato etc with Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader. Watch!