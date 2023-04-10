business Market Live: TCS, Infosys Q4 Earnings This Week; What To Expect? | Oil & Gas Stocks, Titan In Focus The Nifty managed to shut shop around the 17,600 mark after the surprise pause by the RBI. Realty and autos were among the big gainers on Thursday. We decode the market technicals as we head into another truncated week with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities and also discuss trading strategy for stocks like IGL, MGL, GAIL and Titan. Meanwhile, Q4 earnings season kicks off this week with tech heavyweights like TCS and Infosys reporting quarterly numbers. What can we expect this time around? We’ll touch base with Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services and discuss. Watch!