business Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; HCL Tech, TCS In Focus | Closing Bell Sensex and the Nifty have moved to the red towards the end with IT stocks dragging the market, while PSU Bank sector remains steady. Shares of online gaming stocks such as Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp suffered massive losses in early trade on Wednesday after the GST Council shocked the industry by levying a 28 percent uniform GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including TCS and Titan among others, only on Closing Bell.