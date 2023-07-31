business Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains; Gail, NTPC In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty settles above 19,700, Sensex gains over 400 points. Adani green energy Q1 net profit jumps 51% to Rs 323 crore. Top Nifty Gainers: NTPC, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation, ONGC and Hindalco. Top Nifty Losers: Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, Hdfc Life, Divis Labs and SBI Life Insurance. Catch Yatin Mota as he talks about the newsmakers on his radar including Dr.Reddy’s among others only on closing bell.