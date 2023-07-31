English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains; Gail, NTPC In Focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty settles above 19,700, Sensex gains over 400 points. Adani green energy Q1 net profit jumps 51% to Rs 323 crore. Top Nifty Gainers: NTPC, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation, ONGC and Hindalco. Top Nifty Losers: Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, Hdfc Life, Divis Labs and SBI Life Insurance. Catch Yatin Mota as he talks about the newsmakers on his radar including Dr.Reddy’s among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:43 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows