business Market Live: Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Hitting Record Highs | Wipro In Focus | Closing Bell Sensex and Nifty climbed to record highs on Thursday amidst encouraging inflation data from the US which investors believe will give Fed more incentives to hit a pause on future rate hikes. Sensex crossed the psychological mark of 66,000, while Nifty went above 19,500, but have pared gains in the second half but are still trading in the green. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Wipro and Eicher Motors among others only on closing bell.