business Market Live: Sensex Gains 302 Pts l Nifty Around 19,850 l PSU Banks outperform l Bajar Gupshup The market opened on a positive note and tested fresh record highs but failed to hold on to the gains and witnessed profit booking. However, last hour buying helped it to close near the day's high level. Biggest gainers on the Nifty included NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and Maruti Suzuki. Market Live: Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.