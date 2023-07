business Market Live: Sensex above 67K | RIL Demerger | Infosys & HUL in Focus | Opening Bell Gift Nifty hints at a mildly positive start. Wall street stock futures dip, Nasdaq futures dragged by Netflix. But in normal trade we saw Dow gains for the 8th straight day, positive corporate earnings cheered Wall street. Asia markets are trading mixed as investors weigh economic data from the region, we have China's Prime loan rate to be decided and what approach the central bank takes.Catch Stacy Pereira in conversation with Digant Haria, Co-Founder, GreenEdge Wealth Services and Chandan Taparia , Senior Vice President, Head - Derivatives & Technical Research , Motilal Oswal.